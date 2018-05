WWE taped tonight’s edition of NXT on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, from Winter Park, FL at the Full Sail University. Here are the spoilers for tonight’s show:

– Singles Match: Kona Reeves defeats Patrick Scott.

– Tag Team Match: TM61 defeat Street Profits with a roll up and feet on the ropes.

– Singles Match: Bianca Bel Air defeats Candice LeRae.

– Singles Match: Pete Dunne defeats Roderick Strong by DQ after Undisputed Era attacked him. Post-match, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch make the save.