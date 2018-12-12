Spoilers For Tonight’s Episode Of NXT

WWE taped tonight’s edition of NXT on Wednesday, November 28, 2018, from Winter Park, FL at the Full Sail University. Here are the spoilers for tonight’s show that will air on the WWE Network:

– Singles Match: EC3 defeats Bobby Fish. Before the match, Adam Cole promises all 4 members of the Undisputed Era will be dripping in gold in 2019. After the match, Undisputed Era beat down EC3 down. Heavy Machinery makes the save.

– Tag Team Match: Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch defeat The Mighty.

– Singles Match: Mia Yim defeats Reina Gonzales.

– NXT North American Title Match: Ricochet © defeats Tyler Breeze