Spoilers For Tonight’s Episode Of NXT

WWE taped tonight’s edition of NXT on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, from Winter Park, FL at the Full Sail University. Here are the spoilers for tonight’s show:

– Ricochet is out for a promo. He has one thing on his mind, the NXT Championship. Velveteen Dream out next. Dream basically says Ricochet is good but he hasn’t experienced The Velveteen Dream one on one yet.



– Singles Match: EC3 defeats Raul Mendoza.



– Singles Match: Dakota Kai defeats Vanessa Borne. Post-match, Shayna Baszler walked out and stares down Kai into the corner then attacks Vanessa Borne.



– As Johnny Gargano is coming out for his title match but Tommaso Ciampa comes out and beats the crap out of him.



– Tag Team Match: War Raiders defeat Heavy Machinery.



– Singles Match: Tommaso Ciampa defeats Kassius Ohno.