Spoilers For Tonight’s Episode Of NXT

WWE taped tonight’s edition of NXT on Wednesday, May 9, 2018, from Winter Park, FL at the Full Sail University. Here are the spoilers for tonight’s show:

– Tag Team Match: TM61 defeated Heavy Machinery

– Singles Match: Lacey Evans defeats Kairi Sane

– Johnny Gargano & Candice Lerae come out, he teases retirement but he takes off the neck brace and calls out Tommaso Ciampa. Candice doesn’t seem happy about it. Ciampa comes out, he says if Gargano is still in the ring when he gets there Ciampa will finish this. Referee break it up before it happens. Ciampa says Gargano should listen to his wife and leave, Gargano gets on the apron, Ciampa knocks him off right on to Candice. Medics are tending to Candice.

– Singles Match: Vanessa Bourne defeats Steffanie Newell

– Singles Match: Lars Sullivan defeated Ricochet & Velveteen Dream after Dream turned on Ricochet and leaves Lars to finish him off.