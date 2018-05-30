Spoilers For Tonight’s Episode Of NXT

WWE taped tonight’s edition of NXT on Wednesday, May 9, 2018, from Winter Park, FL at the Full Sail University. Here are the spoilers for tonight’s show:

– Singles Match: Kassius Ohno defeats Chad Lail

– Tag Team Match: The War Raiders defeated two local enhancement talents

– Singles Match: EC3 defeated Fabian Aichner. Post-match, Johnny Gargano comes out mid-match and announces he has signed a contract to face Tommaso Ciampa in a street fight in Chicago.

– Aleister Black comes out and cuts a promo about how winning the title has been life-changing. Lars Sullivan out and they exchange words to set up their match at NXT Takeover: Chicago for the NXT Title.

– NXT Women’s Title Match: Shayna Baszler © defeated Dakota Kai. Nikki Cross attacks Shayna after the match.