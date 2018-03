PWinsider.com has released some news and notes that should be regarded as spoilers leading into tonight’s episode of WWE Raw.

The current plan for the main event is to air The Ultimate Deletion match between Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy.

Also, Ronda Rousey and John Cena are backstage at the TV events. Something to keep an eye on is the fact that Samoa Joe, who has been out of action with an injury, is backstage at the show as well.