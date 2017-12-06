Spoilers For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE NXT

WWE taped tonight’s edition of NXT on Wednesday, November 29th, 2017, from Winter Park, FL at the Full Sail University. Here are the spoilers for tonight’s show:

— Andrade Cien Almas and Zelina out to the ring. Zelina says everyone here is a witness to the beginning of a historic reign, respect the man, embrace the legend, rise for Andrade Cien Almas. Almas cuts a promo mixing in English and Spanish. He said that he’s the champion and he hurt Drew McIntyre.

— NXT Title Qualifying Match: Killian Dain defeats Trent Seven

— No DQ Match: Sonya Deville defeated Ruby Riott when Ruby passes out to a triangle on the ropes

— NXT Title Qualifying Match: Johnny Gargano defeats Kassius Ohno