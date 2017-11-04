Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown & The Superstar Shakeup

As noted, the two-night “Superstar Shakeup” will end on tonight’s WWE SmackDown from Boston.

We’ve noted how Charlotte Flair may be going to SmackDown but PWInsider reports that Sasha Banks will be joining her on the blue brand. Other names going around to join SmackDown tonight include Sami Zayn, The Shining Stars and WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens.

Stay tuned throughout the day for “Shakeup” updates from Boston. For those who missed it, below is the current list of roster changes after last night’s RAW:

* Apollo Crews comes to RAW from SmackDown

* The Miz comes to RAW from SmackDown

* Maryse comes to RAW from SmackDown

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose comes to RAW from SmackDown

* Curt Hawkins comes to RAW from SmackDown

* Bray Wyatt comes to RAW from SmackDown

* Kalisto comes to RAW from SmackDown

* Heath Slater and Rhyno come to RAW from SmackDown

* Alexa Bliss comes to RAW from SmackDown

* Mickie James comes to RAW from SmackDown

* David Otunga comes to RAW from SmackDown

* Byron Saxton comes to SmackDown from RAW