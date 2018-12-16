Spoilers For Upcoming Episodes Of ROH TV

The following are the spoilers from the ROH TV taping on Saturday night in Philadelphia, PA at the 2300 Arena, courtesy of WrestleZone:

– Jeff Cobb def Luchasaurus



– Sumie Sakai & Jenny Rose def Sea Stars



– Chris Sabin, Flip Gordon, Marty Scurll and Dalton Castle came out for an in-ring promo. Ian Riccaboni says they’ll meet in a four corner survival match ‘tonight’, winner gets first title shot (against Lethal) at Honor Reigns Supreme. Ian calls for Lethal, but Taven comes out instead. He rips on each guy in the ring as to why they don’t deserve a shot at his title, including a dig at Marty for his friends bailing and not being invites to ‘Jacksonville’. Jay Lethal comes out and attacks him, then they are broken up.



– WOH Championship: Kelly Klein def Nikki Adams. Klein says any match is for her title. After the bell, Jenny Rose comes out and says she’ll see Kelly at Honor Reigns Supreme. She wants a street fight, Kelly accepts

– Christopher Daniels comes out and talks about losing at Final Battle, and teases leaving. He goes over some career highlights, including winning the ROH World Championship. Daniels puts over the fans for pushing them to be the best. He says goodbye, then Joe Koff comes out and says Daniels showed how much he cared about ROH by defending Cary Silkin. Koff offers a new contract and a hug, but Shane Taylor attacks. Taylor hits Daniels with a chair and tears the contract up, then stuffs it in Daniels’ mouth. Daniels is helped from the ring.



– Dalton Castle def Chris Sabin, Marty Scurll & Flip Gordon. Castle challenges Jay Lethal at Honor Reigns Supreme. Lethal came out and shook Castle’s hand.



– Zack Sabre Jr def Tracy Williams



– Dr Britt Baker & Madison Rayne def Twisted Sisters



– ROH World Tag Team Championship: The Briscoes (c) def SCU to retain



– Eli Isom def Facade



– Rush defeated TK O’Ryan. Vinny and Taven attacked after the bell, ending with a triple chairshot / con-chair-to, but ends up getting up and walking away on his own

– Juice Robinson def PJ Black via disqualification



– Flip Gordon came out for an interview with Colt Cabana, and talked about his plans for 2019. Kenny King interrupted and said Flip, Castle, Sabin and Scurll didn’t deserve title shots, and played three different angles of himself pinning Jay Lethal. King got in the ring and took a few more digs at Flip, then did a mic drop and left



– Silas Young def Beer City Bruiser

– Villain Enterprises (Scurll, PCO, King) def Cheeseburger, Eli Isom & Ryan Nova



– Jay Lethal, Best Friends & Flip Gordon def The Elite. Post-match, Matt Jackson talked about their history in the 2300 Arena. He called this the most fun two years ever with ROH, and said he hopes their names will go in the rafters (in the Arena / Hardcore Hall of Fame banners). Bully Ray, The Briscoes, Silas Young and Shane Taylor all came out and attacked, Bully taking exception to Matt’s remarks. Lethal, Best Friends and Flip tried to make the save, but ended up getting beaten down. Bully laid into all of them and the fans, screaming screw Bullet Club, screw The Bucks and screw Cody. He got into it with a few fans and asked what happened to the (Superkick) Party? Jay told the crowd to lick his balls, Colt Cabana ran in and attacked him, but quickly got beaten down. The group continued to talk some trash to the crowd, even as production shut the ring lights off.