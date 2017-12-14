Spoilers For WWE Tribute To The Troops 2017 Special

WWE was in San Diego, CA on December 5th to tape tonight’s Tribute to the Troops special that will air on the USA Network. Here are the spoilers:

— Six-Man Tag Team Match: The Shield beat Sheamus, Cesaro, and Samoa Joe.



—- Six-Woman Tag Team Match: Paige, Sonya Deville, and Mandy Rose beat Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Mickie James.



—- Singles Match: Charlotte beat Ruby Riott.



— Eight-Man Tag Team Match: The New Day and The Usos beat Shelton Benjamin, Chad Gable, Rusev, and Aiden English



— Six-Man Tag Team Match: Shinsuke Nakamura, A.J. Styles, and Randy Orton beat Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Jinder Mahal.