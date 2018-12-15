Spoilers From Friday’s MLW TV Taping

MLW held TV tapings on Friday night in Miami, FL at the Miami Scottish Rite Temple before the live episode of FUSION. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of Pwinsider.com, that should begin airing in the coming weeks on the weekly MLW Fashion TV series on beIN Sports:

*Ricky Martinez defeated Fred Yehi.



*Ace Romero defeated Simon Gotch, winning his Prize Fight Challenge.



*Ariel Dominguez defeated Andrew Everett



*Brian Pillman Jr. & Davey Boy Smith Jr. defeated The Dirty Blondes.



*LA Park defeated Gringo Loco,



*Barrington Hughes & Ace Romero defeated The Dirty Blondes.



*Brian Pillman Jr. pinned Tommy Dreamer.



*MLW Champion Low Ki defeated Konnan in a DQ match that saw Ki break a bottle over Konnan’s head. Tom Lawlor saved Konnan from being beaten by Salina de la Renta’s crew after the match.