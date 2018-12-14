Spoilers From Thursday’s MLW TV Tapings

MLW held TV tapings on Thursday night in Miami, FL at the Miami Scottish Rite Temple. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of @MrJacobCohen, that should begin airing on the weekly MLW Fashion TV series next Friday night on beIN Sports:
No Holds Barred, No Ropes Match: Tom Lawlor defeated Simon Gotch, after the match Lawlor speaks about Low-Ki ducking him for months with the MLW World Title, but they will battle at Superfight in February
Salina de la Renta comes out with Ricky Martinez and cuts a promo trashing the city of Miami because it’s Konnan’s city. This brings Konnan out who says he’s in Low-Ki’s head and will be the next champion.
The Hart Foundation (Brian Pillman Jr. & Davey Boy Smith Jr.) defeated Tommy Dreamer & Barrington Hughes
Kotto Brazil defeated Vandal Ortagun. After the match, Ricky Martinez would leave Kotto laying
El Hijo de LA Park defeated DJZ
Dezmond Xavier defeated Andrew Everett
Ricky Martinez defeated Gringo Loco
Dragon Lee defeated Rich Swann
Ace Romero defeated Ariel Dominguez. After the match, Barrington Hughes came to the ring and went face-to-face with Romero
Rush defeated Shane Strickland. After the match, Rush cuts a promo about wanting to get his hands on LA Park and will bring Los Ingobernables to the USA in the process
Falls Count Anywhere: LA Park defeated Sami Callihan
MLW World Heavyweight Title: Low-Ki retained over Fred Yehi
Teddy Hart defeated Pentagon Jr.