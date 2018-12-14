Spoilers From Thursday’s MLW TV Tapings

MLW held TV tapings on Thursday night in Miami, FL at the Miami Scottish Rite Temple. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of @MrJacobCohen, that should begin airing on the weekly MLW Fashion TV series next Friday night on beIN Sports:

No Holds Barred, No Ropes Match: Tom Lawlor defeated Simon Gotch, after the match Lawlor speaks about Low-Ki ducking him for months with the MLW World Title, but they will battle at Superfight in February

Salina de la Renta comes out with Ricky Martinez and cuts a promo trashing the city of Miami because it’s Konnan’s city. This brings Konnan out who says he’s in Low-Ki’s head and will be the next champion.

The Hart Foundation (Brian Pillman Jr. & Davey Boy Smith Jr.) defeated Tommy Dreamer & Barrington Hughes

Kotto Brazil defeated Vandal Ortagun. After the match, Ricky Martinez would leave Kotto laying

El Hijo de LA Park defeated DJZ

Dezmond Xavier defeated Andrew Everett

Ricky Martinez defeated Gringo Loco

Dragon Lee defeated Rich Swann

Ace Romero defeated Ariel Dominguez. After the match, Barrington Hughes came to the ring and went face-to-face with Romero

Rush defeated Shane Strickland. After the match, Rush cuts a promo about wanting to get his hands on LA Park and will bring Los Ingobernables to the USA in the process

Falls Count Anywhere: LA Park defeated Sami Callihan

MLW World Heavyweight Title: Low-Ki retained over Fred Yehi

Teddy Hart defeated Pentagon Jr.