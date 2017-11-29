Spoilers From Wednesday’s WWE NXT TV Tapings

WWE was in Winter Park, FL at Full Sail University on Wednesday night for the NXT TV tapings. Here are the spoilers:

—- Tonight there will be four singles matches with the winners going on to a four-way match to decide the next #1 contender to the NXT Title.

— Wolfgang defeats Kona Reeves.

Spoilers for the December 6th episode:

— Andrade Cien Almas and Zelina out to the ring. Zelina says everyone here is a witness to the beginning of a historic reign, respect the man, embrace the legend, rise for Andrade Cien Almas. Almas cuts a promo mixing in English and Spanish. He said that he’s the champion and he hurt Drew McIntyre.

— NXT Title Qualifying Match: Killian Dain defeats Trent Seven

— No DQ Match: Sonya defeats Ruby when Ruby passes out to a triangle on the ropes

— NXT Title Qualifying Match: Johnny Gargano defeats Kassius Ohno

Spoilers for the December 13th episode:

— Singles Match: Lars Sullivan defeats Roderick Strong

— Singles Match: Ember Moon defeats Peyton Royce. Billie and Peyton attack Ember after the match, Nikki Cross runs in from the crowd and makes the save then runs around the ring like a crazy person.

— Singles Match: Andrade Cien Almas defeats Fabian Aichner.

— Singles Match: Aleister Black defeats Adam Cole

— Tag Team Match: Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch defeated Authors of Pain

Spoilers for the December 20th episode:

— NXT Tag Team Title Match: Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fash defeated Eric Young and Killian Dain ©

— NXT Women’s Title Match: Ember Moon © defeated Sonya Deville. Post-match, Kairi Sane is out with a new theme and points at Ember Moon. However, Shayna Baszler comes from behind and chokes out Kairi and stares down Ember Moon.

— WWE UK Title Title Match: Pete Dunne © defeats Tyler Bate

Spoilers for the December 27th episode:

— Tag Team Match: Street Profits defeat 2 unnamed opponents. Post-match, Street Profits said in 2017 they came, in 2018 they conquer, they call out a number of tag teams including AOP, Sanity, and Undisputed Era.

— #1 Contender Fatal 4-Way Match: Johnny Gargano defeated Aleister Black, Lars Sullivan, and Killian Dain to become the #1 contender for the NXT Title.