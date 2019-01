Spoilers From WWE Worlds Collide Tournament

Here are the results from the Worlds Collide tournament which featured WWE NXT, NXT UK, and WWE 205 Live talents:

Teams

Team NXT: Adam Cole, The Velveteen Dream, Dominik Dijakovic, Keith Lee, Shane Thorne

Team NXT UK: Jordan Devlin, Mark Andrews, Travis Banks, Tyler Bate, NXT UK Tag Team Champion Zack Gibson

Team 205 Live: Humberto Carrillo, Cedric Alexander, Tony Nese, TJP, Drew Gulak

Day One Results

* Jordan Devlin won the 15-man Battle Royal to earn a first round bye

* Drew Gulak defeated Mark Andrews

* Dominik Dijakovic defeated TJP

* Keith Lee defeated Travis Banks

* Humberto Carrillo defeated Zack Gibson

* The Velveteen Dream defeated Tony Nese

* Adam Cole defeated Shane Thorne

* Tyler Bate defeated Cedric Alexander

Day Two Results

* Tyler Bate defeated NXT’s Adam Cole

* The Velveteen Dream defeated Jordan Devlin

* Tyler Bate defeated Jack Gallagher

* WALTER defeated Kassius Ohno

* Worlds Collide Tournament Final: The Velveteen Dream defeated Tyler Bate