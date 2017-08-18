Spoilers: GFW Impact Wrestling Taping Results For 8/24/17

The following results feature content for next week’s Impact Wrestling, taped after tonight’s live Destination X show at the Impact Zone at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida:

Taryn Terrell comes out and says she came back to help Gail retire. Gail comes out and chases her away.

oVe defeated The Heatseekers

Grado comes out and says his time is up, and now he has to leave the country. Fans chant ‘Please don’t go’ at him, then Laurel Van Ness comes out, and she’s her normal self, not the ‘Hot Mess’. She says she’s a changed woman because of him, and ends up proposing to him. Grado says yes and the crowd cheers. Kongo Kong comes out to break up the party, but Mahabali Shera comes out and Kong backs away.

Eli Drake wins Gauntlet For The Gold to become the new GFW World Champion

– Gauntlet match participants order of entry:

Eli Drake

Eddie Edwards

Mario Bokara

Eddie Kingston

Braxton Sutter

Richard Justice

EC3

Kongo Kong

Suicide

Mahabali Shera

Chris Adonis

El Hijo De Fantasma

Johnny Impact (Johnny Mundo / John Hennigan)

Garza Jr

Fallah Bahh

KM

Taiji Ishimori

Bobby Lashley

Moose

Low Ki

Final six participants are Moose, Johnny, Low-Ki, Eddie Edwards, Lashley, and Eli Drake. Final four was Moose, Drake, Eddie Edwards, Johnny Impact, then it was down to Drake versus Edwards, who entered at 1 and 2, respectively.

Source: The Rogue Fan