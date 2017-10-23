SPOILERS: Impact One Night Only Pay-Per-View Tapings

Impact taped another One Night Only pay-per-view on Saturday night in Oklahoma, partnering with the Imperial Wrestling Revolution promotion for a “When Worlds Collide” event. These will air some time in January 2018.

* Former WWE ring announcer Justin Roberts was the host. Jeremy Borash also appeared

* Malice defeated DJ Zema Ion, El Diego del Sol and X Division Champion Trevor Lee in a non-title match

* The LAX defeated The Young Guns

* Gail Kim defeated Rebel

* IWR Tag Team Title Match: The Von Erich Brothers Ross & Marshall defeated The Arrow Club (Kyote & Kid Kash)

* Global Champion Eli Drake defeated Montego Seeka to retain

* Alberto El Patron defeated Bobby Lashley. Patron thanked fans for supporting real wrestling after the match. He also praised Lashley, which brought Lashley back into the ring for a handshake and more friendly words between the two

* Jake Hager (Jack Swagger) defeated Kyote. The match started with Kyote issuing an open challenge to anyone in the back. Hager won in just over a minute. It was originally scheduled to be Hager vs. Impact Grand Champion Ethan Carter III

* MVP defeated Damon Windsor to become the new IWR World Heavyweight Champion