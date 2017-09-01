Spoilers: Impact Wrestling Taping Results For 1/26/17

These matches will air on January 26th and will be billed as the “Genesis” special:

– New Grand Champion Drew Galloway came out for a promo. Moose came out and wanted his rematch for the title.

– Drew Galloway defeated Moose to retain the Grand Title.

– The Hardys retained the tag team titles against the DCC (Bram and Kingston) and Decay.

– Rosemary defeated Jade to retain the knockouts title in a Monster’s Ball match. This match was said to be a really strong hardcore match. Gail Kim came out after the match to check on Jade and Rosemary sprayed mist in Kim’s face.

– Trevor Lee defeated DJZ to win the X-Division Title in a ladder match.

– Bobby Lashley defeated Eddie Edwards 3-2 in a 30-minute Iron Man match to regain the TNA World Title. For the finish, Edwards had a submission on but Lashley but Lashley was able to hold on until the time limit expired.

– Sienna defeated Brooke Tessmacher due to outside interference from Maria.