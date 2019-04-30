Spoilers: Impact Wrestling Taping Results For The Next Two Weeks

Here are the Impact Wrestling taping results for the next two weeks courtesy of Twitter user @loosejonnyt:

– Impact opens with Michael Elgin cutting a promo. He says at Rebellion he made sure Cage couldn’t be here to celebrate. He says Canadians are supposed to support Canadian athletes. He says he left Japan to come to impact and win the world title. Johnny Impact interrupts

Johnny says he breaks one machine and you get another meathead. Johnny makes fun of Elgin for being bald. Elgin says at least his testicles are on his body and Johnny’s are in his wife’s purse. Johnny says he sent Cage to the hospital. Konnan interrupts

Konnan says he now represents the Lucha Bros. And Pentagon has the best claim to the world title. Elgin threatens Konnan. Pentagon interrupts and brawls with Elgin until security breaks it up. Elgin beats up the security.

– Ace Austin vs Petey Williams

Ace wins with the Ace’s Up

– Rosemary w/the undead maid of honour vs Kiera Hogan

the Undead Bridesmaids and Su yung interfere and beat up Rosemary for the DQ. They free the undead maid of honour. Keira teases helping Rosemary but just stands at the stage and watches

– Eddie Edwards vs Fenix

Fenix pinned Eddie after a distraction from Killer Kross

– RVD out for a promo. RVD says he’s glad to be back. Ethan Page interrupts. Ethan brought chairs to have a face to face sitdown. Ethan says RVD is no hero to him. RVD challenges Ethan Page. Ethan says let’s do it next week. RVD gives him a van daminator

– Johnny Impact w/Johnny Bravo vs Michael Elgin vs Pentagon Jr

Elgin pins Johnny with an Elgin Bomb. Michael Elgin is now the No. 1 contender for Brian Cage’s title

Pentagon may have injured his leg in the match and was helped to the back

-Opening match for next week’s Impact, Moose and Josh Alexander vs LAX w/Konnan

LAX wins when Santana pins Alexander

-Tessa Blanchard joins the commentary team for Taya Valkarye vs Madison Rayne in a non title match

Madison submits Taya with a half crab.

-Alexia Nicole vs Jordynne Grace

Grace defeats Alexia with a pumphandle driver

-Gama Singh insults Toronto and is out to introduce the Desi Hit Squad for their match a 4 way with the Deaners, Brent Banks and Aiden Prince and the Rascalz

Rohit Raju pins Cody Deaner to win the match for the Desi Hit Squad

-Ethan Page w/Josh Alexander vs RVD

RVD wins with a five star frog splash

-Main Event time, OVE vs Rich Swann, Willie Mack, Tommy Dreamer and Fallah Bah

Sami Callihan pins Mack with a piledriver on some Legos to get the win for OVE