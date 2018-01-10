Spoilers: Impact Wrestling Taping Results From 1/10/18

Impact Wrestling held a TV taping on from Orlando, FL at Universal Studios. Here are the spoilers (courtesy of Jacob Cohen):



– Lashley defeats KM.



– Kiera Hogan defeats Laurel Van Ness when she gets distracted by Allie.



– LAX out for a promo, Konnan calls out OVE, OVE out, Sami Callihan says he hates LAX and the Impact Zone because OVE hates everything. He respects LAX, he has bigger fish to fry now so the feud is done but in 2018 they will be Tag champions again. Konnan says there are no bigger fish to fry, they are the whole damn Tuna, but Caleb Konley and Trevor Lee attack LAX and OVE leaves.



– Moose & Johnny Impact defeat Alberto El Patron & EC3.



– Eli Drake & Chris Adonis out, Chris Adonis is celebrating the life of Eli Drake. Austin Aries is back to challenge Eli Drake. Austin Aries takes offense to Eli Drake saying he was The Greatest Man to Ever Live. Chris Adonis attack’s Aries from the back, Eli calls a ref, match starts now, Eli Drake vs Austin Aries for The World Title right now. Aries won the title.



– Taiji Ishimori & Matt Sydal defeat Rohit Raju & El Hijo Del Fantasma.



– Cult of Lee defeats T.E.C.H.. LAX on the screen, Konnan let’s Cult of Lee know they are coming for them and there is nothing they can do.



– Laurel Van Ness defeats Kiera Hogan. LVN attacks Hogan after the match, Allie makes the save and poses with the belt.



– Hania defeats Amber Nova. Rosemary attacks Hania after the match, Hania runs away.



– EC3 vs Moose vs Alberto El Patron vs Johnny Impact. Johnny Impact pins EC3 and is the #1 contender to the World Title.