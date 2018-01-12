Spoilers: Impact Wrestling Taping Results From 1/11/18

Impact Wrestling held a TV taping on Thursday from Orlando, FL at Universal Studios. Here are the spoilers for the episode of Impact:



* Fallah Baah defeated KM. Match taped for Xplosion.

* Lashley defeated Sami Callihan by disqualification. OVE interfered, leading to the DQ, but Eddie Edwards ran out for the save.

* X Division Championship: Taiji Ishimori (c) defeated Fantasma to retain.

* Rosemary defeated Hania. Hania attacked after the bell, but ran away after Rosemary fought back.

* EC3 & Tyrus defeated Johnny Impact & Matt Sydal. Tyrus makes his iMPACT! return as EC3’s ‘old friend’. EC3 pins Johnny wins with his feet on the ropes.

* Brian Cage defeated Jon Cruz.

* Cult Of Lee defeated LAX. Lee pinned Ortiz. Non title match.

* iMPACT! Global Championship: Austin Aries (c) defeated Eli Drake to retain. Aries came out wearing all of his current titles (iMPACT!, Defiant, IPW UK, and WSW Australia World Championships. Won with a brainbuster)

* Brian Cage defeated a local worker.

* Bobby Lashley & Eddie Edwards defeated OVE.

* Johnny Impact defeated EC3. EC3 and Tyrus got into an argument during the match, which led to the loss. Tyrus shoved him to the ground and ended up leaving. Aries comes out and has a staredown with Johnny Impact

* Rohit Raju defeated Hunter Wolf. Match taped for Xplosion.

* Laurel Van Ness defeated Kiera Hogan. Match taped for Xplosion.

* Homicide defeated Jon Cruz. Match taped for Xplosion.