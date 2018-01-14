Spoilers: Impact Wrestling Taping Results From 1/13/18

Impact Wrestling held a TV taping on Saturday from Orlando, FL at Universal Studios. Here are the spoilers courtesy of The Rogue Fan:

– Edwards over Callihan in a fun match. After the match Callihan beats down Eddie. Callihan places a chair on Eddie’s head/eye and then hits it with a bat.

– Feast or Fired is ready to go. Participants are Rohit Raju, Ishimori, Lee, Konley, KM, Petey Williams, EC3, Moose, Tyrus, Eli Drake. Drake was the only guy who got an entrance. Petey Williams get case 2. Moose gets case 4. EC3 gets case 3. Drake gets Case 1. Later tonight the Feast or Fired cases are revealed.

– Taya/Rosemary ends in double count out. They brawl after the match. Taya stands tall at the end of the fight.

– Jacobs and Kong out. Jacobs says innocent people had to get hurt because Park would not produce Abyss. Haven’t seen anything yet until Abyss responds. Giving Abyss one final chance. “Abyss, where are you?” James Mitchell comes out. Mitchell introduces himself to Jimmy. Mitchell says he and Jacobs have a lot in common, they are both monster fans. Mitchell sold his soul to make Abyss champ, but the note cam due. Mitchell drove him too hard and Abyss’ personality splintered. Mitchell ended up losing his monster, his son. Jimmy is about to have to pay. He watched Jimmy abuse Joseph. Turned a blind eye when he hospitalized Chandler, destroyed the law offices, and humiliated Grandma Park. However, he poked the wrong bear. Mitchell thanks Jimmy for awakening the sleeping giant, Abyss. CLICK. DOOMSDAY. Abyss comes out and brawls with Kong. “Next week” is Monster’s Ball!

– Sydal cuts promo in-ring. Wouldn’t be here without this man, his spirit guide, Josh Matthews. Josh comes out in the ring. Matthews has attempted to enlighten the masses. Matthews wants everyone to center their chi. Josh has a gift for Matt, it’s a mask of his “spirit animal.” Matt proclaims Josh the new Grand Champion.

– Tyrus pins EC3. 100% clean.

– Allie pins Sienna after a superkick. Sutter comes out to talk to Allie. Just wants her to understand he’s reevaluating his life. When he goes to bed he sees “you Laurel…I mean Allie.” Sutter proposes to Allie. Su Yung ambushes Allie and lays her out.

– Patron is here to fight. He finally has a real champ to fight, Austin Aries. It’s gonna happen at “Redemption.” Aries out. Aries says they aren’t that much different. They love pro wrestling, they’ve traveled the world, and competed at highest level. Aries says he is The Truth. AEP is disingenuous and full of BS. Let’s be men and call it like it is. Aries says AEP has a shot at the title at Redemption on April 22nd. Aries/Patron go face to face. AEP says Aries isn’t champ until he beats him. Aries and AEP shake hands. AEP tells Aries to enjoy the title because is coming back to the Pride of Mexico.

– Rohit Raju v Matt Sydal for the X Division Title. Sydal has new darker music. Sydal retains the title after a SSP.

– Aries has a contract for Redemption, calls AEP to come sign it. Aries asks for AEP’s “Juan Hancock” on the contract. Contract is signed. AEP says no mind-games of BS, he respects Aries. They shake hands, AEP leaves. Aries stops him. Aries tells them to play AEP’s music. Tells him to enjoy it, it’s the last opportunity he has to hear his music played last.

– Time for the Feast or Fired reveals. Drake is first, he has a tag title shot. Petey is next, he has an X Division Title shot. EC3 is next and is FIRED. #thankyouEC3

Moose has a world title shot. EC3 says it isn’t his case. It’s Ishimori’s case. (😂😂😂) EC3 says no one can make him open his case. JB opens it. EC3 is fired. EC3 isn’t done just because he picked a case in a silly outdated match. He is the backbone of the company. EC3 doesn’t get fired because of a briefcase. He’s a Carter and this company needs him. He’s Dixie Carter’s nephew!He accepts his fate. Being fired can light a spark that leads to greatness. Shakes JB’s hand, then hits him with the case repeatedly. Brian Cage comes out and wrecks EC3. EC3 is going around the ring and saying goodbye to everyone, he takes a bow on the stage and leaves.

-Kongo Kong defeats Abyss in Monster’s Ball.