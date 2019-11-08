Spoilers: Impact Wrestling Taping Results From 11/7

Here are the Impact Wrestling spoilers from Thursday night from Queens, NY at the Melrose Ballroom courtesy of PWInsider.com.

Josh Mathews brought ODB to the ring ODB said it was good to be home. She said that Impact has always been her home and it means so much that the company wanted to help her. This led to Taya Valkyrie coming out which led to her insulting ODB and ODB punching her before hitting a splash in the corner.

Michael Elgin defeated Brian Cage and Eddie Edwards in a three-way. Elgin hit a sit-down powerbomb on Edwards and scored the pin.

Gama Singh came out and cut a promo on the people in NYC. He introduced his son, Raj Singh.

Fallah Bah defeated Raj Singh with the Banzai splash for the pin. Post-match, The Desi Hit Squad attacked Bah but TJP made the save.

Petey Williams defeated Johnny Swinger

Rob Van Dam and Katie Forbes came to the ring. They cut a heel promo and RVD stated that everyone acts as if he hasn’t done enough for this industry. Tommy Dreamer came out where he suggests that RVD wrestles Rhino next week with Dreamer being Switzerland as the referee. RVD passes on the match and tries to leave. Rhino hits the ring until they are separated.

ODB defeated Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie (with John E. Bravo) in a non-title match.

Moose defeated Acey Romero

X-Division Champion Ace Austin & Reno Scum defeated The Rascalz

TJP defeated Daga. Post-match, The Desi Hit Squad attacked everyone.

Rob Van Dam (with Katie Forbes) defeated Rhino with Tommy Dreamer as the guest referee. Post-match, RVD shakes hands with Dreamer before hitting him with a head kick.

Jordynne Grace defeated Tenille Dashwood. Post-match, Taya Valkyrie attacked Grace before Dashwood made the save.

Tessa Blanchard defeated Madman Fulton by DQ when OVE hit the ring. Post-match, OVE attacked Blanchard until Ken Shamrock ran down to make the save. He faced off with Fulton but Impact Champion Sami Callihan came out to stop Fulton from engaging Shamrock.

Impact Champion Sami Callihan defeated Ken Shamrock. Post-match, Fulton attacked Shamrock until Callihan stepped in to stop the beating.