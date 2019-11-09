Spoilers: Impact Wrestling Taping Results From 11/8

Here are the Impact Wrestling spoilers from Thursday night from Queens, NY at the Melrose Ballroom courtesy of PWInsider.com…

The Rascalz’ Trey defeated Shawn Donovan

Josh Alexander defeated TJ Crawford

Rob Van Dam came to the ring with Katie Forbes. They made out in the ring before RVD stated that he doesn’t understand all this attention lately then took a shot at wrestling fans who have no attention span. He stated that his opponent at Hard to Kill would be Brian Cage. He called Cage an RVD mark. This led to Cage coming out where they had a staredown that went to a brawl.

Willie Mack & Rich Swann defeated OVE and The Rascalz vs. Reno Scum

Joey Ryan defeated Acey Romero

Impact Wrestling Champion Sami Callihan did a promo in the ring where he was here to expose Tessa Blanchard. He said everyone is talking about Hard to Kill and how they are making history. He doesn’t see it that way but rather it’s just another wrestling match for him. He had to fight for everything and fight to become champion while she is Tully Blanchard’s daughter and raised by Magnum TA and got everything handed to her. Blanchard came out only to be attacked by Sawyer Fulton until Ken Shamrock made the save. Tessa and Sami brawled to the back. Fulton laid out Shamrock.

Gama Singh cut a promo where he introduced Mahabali Shera and The Desi Hit Squad.

Desi Hit Squad & Mahabali Shera defeated Daga & TJP & Fallah Bah

Jessicka Havoc (with Jim Mitchell) defeated Rosemary

X-Division Champion Ace Austin defeated Petey Wlliams

ODB & Tenille Dashwood & Jordynne Grace defeated Kiera Hogan & Madison Rayne & Taya Valkyrie

Ethan Page defeated Rich Swann by DQ.

Michael Elgin defeated Eddie Edwards.

Brian Cage & Rhino defeated Moose & Rob Van Dam (with Katie Forbes)