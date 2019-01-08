Spoilers: Impact Wrestling Taping Results From 1/7/19 (Legend Returns, Photo)

Here are the Impact Wrestling spoilers from Monday night in Nasville, TN:

– Jax Dane and Crimson (War Kings) defeated Bram and Caleb Konley

– Johnny Impact called out Killer Kross. Brian Cage came out instead and wanted a rematch following Homecoming. Kross came out for a promo and then Cage laid out Impact.

– Pentagon and Fenix defeated The Rascalz

– Sami Callihan offered Rich Swann a spot in OVE. Willie Mack came out and attacked Callihan

– Willie Mack defeats Sami Callihan

– Scarlett Bourdeaux talked about her talent search ending next week but was interrupted by the Desi Hit Squad. Scott Steiner appeared, attacked the Squad, and then Bourdeax posed with Steiner.

– Killer Kross defeated Johnny Impact in a NoDQ non-title match when Moose interfered.

– Tessa Blanchard defeated Cali

– Eli Drake and Tommy Dreamer had an in-ring segment but there were technical issues with the mic.

– Crazzy Steve defeated Logan James.

– Ethan Page defeated Eddie Edwards by DQ after Edwards used a kendo stick.

– Jordynne Grace defeated Allie. Rosemary appeared after the match.

– Caleb Konley no contest with Kevin Matthews when Brian Cage attacked them. Impact tried to make the save but was attacked by Moose and Kross.

– Rich Swann defeated Trey Miguel. OVE tried to recruit Swann again.

– LAX defeated OVE

– Brian Cage defeated Moose