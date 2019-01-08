Spoilers: Impact Wrestling Taping Results From 1/7/19 (Legend Returns, Photo)

Here are the Impact Wrestling spoilers from Monday night in Nasville, TN:
– Jax Dane and Crimson (War Kings) defeated Bram and Caleb Konley
– Johnny Impact called out Killer Kross. Brian Cage came out instead and wanted a rematch following Homecoming. Kross came out for a promo and then Cage laid out Impact.
– Pentagon and Fenix defeated The Rascalz
– Sami Callihan offered Rich Swann a spot in OVE. Willie Mack came out and attacked Callihan
– Willie Mack defeats Sami Callihan
– Scarlett Bourdeaux talked about her talent search ending next week but was interrupted by the Desi Hit Squad. Scott Steiner appeared, attacked the Squad, and then Bourdeax posed with Steiner.
– Killer Kross defeated Johnny Impact in a NoDQ non-title match when Moose interfered.
– Tessa Blanchard defeated Cali
– Eli Drake and Tommy Dreamer had an in-ring segment but there were technical issues with the mic.
– Crazzy Steve defeated Logan James.
– Ethan Page defeated Eddie Edwards by DQ after Edwards used a kendo stick.
– Jordynne Grace defeated Allie. Rosemary appeared after the match.
– Caleb Konley no contest with Kevin Matthews when Brian Cage attacked them. Impact tried to make the save but was attacked by Moose and Kross.
– Rich Swann defeated Trey Miguel. OVE tried to recruit Swann again.
– LAX defeated OVE
– Brian Cage defeated Moose
Scoop 14 – Scott Steiner is here pic.twitter.com/ItAtblpDa8
— Ben Turpen (@BenTurpen) January 8, 2019