Spoilers: Impact Wrestling Taping Results From 3/21 and 3/22

Here are the Impact Wrestling taping results from over the weekend courtesy of PWInsider.com:

Friday 3/22:

*Eddie Edwards & Eli Drake defeated LAX to become the top contenders for the Impact Tag Team titles.

*Petey Williams won a Six Way over Ace Austin, Aiden Prince, Idris Abraham, Jake Crist & Trey Miguel,

*oVe defeated Rich Swann & Willie Mack. Tommy Dreamer saved them from a post-match OVE attack.

*Rohit Raju defeated Fallah Bahh.

*Moose defeated Zachary Wentz.

*Rosemary fought Su Yung to a no contest when the Undead Brides all attack Rosemary.

*Ethan Page & Josh Alexander, billed as The North defeat ??? & El Reverso

*Madison Rayne defeated Tessa Blanchard after Gail Kim came out and grabbed a chair from Tessa, allowing Rayne to roll her up.

*Dezmond Xavier defeated Kongo Kong.

*Impact Champion Johnny Impact & Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie defeated Brian Cage & Jordynne Grace after referee Johnny Bravo turned heel.

*Impact Tag Team Champions Rey Fenix & Pentagon Jr. defeated Eddie Edwards & Eli Drake.

Saturday 3/23:

*The North, Ethan Page & Josh Alexander defeated El Reverso & Rich Swann.

*Fallah Bahh & Scarlett Bordeauxed defeat The Desi Hit Squad.

*Dezmond Xavier defeated Moose.

*OVE’s Madman Fulton defeated Tommy Dreamer.

*Madison Rayne defeated Impact Wrestling Champion Taya Valkyrie in a non-title match.

*They filmed a segment where Brian Cage came out and threatened Don Callis, but I couldn’t hear the conversation.

*Ace Austin defeated Aiden Prince.

*Rosemary defeated Undead Bridesmaid KC Spinelli.

*Killer Kross defeated Willie Mack.

*Cody & Jake Deaner defeated Halal Beefcake, Idris Abraham & Joe Coleman.

*Jordynne Grace defeats Madison Rayne to become the top contender to the Knockouts Championship. Taya attacked Grace with Johnny Impact helping. Johnny Bravo was acting as their cheerleader.

*Zachary Wentz defeated Kongo Kong.

*It was announced Lance Storm will be the guest referee for the 4/28 Johnny Impact vs. Brian Cage Rebellion PPV main event.

*LAX & Brian Cage defeated Impact Wrestling Champion Johnny Impact & Impact Tag Team Champions Rey Fenix & Pentagon Jr.