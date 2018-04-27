Spoilers: Impact Wrestling Taping Results From 4/26/18

Impact Wrestling held a TV taping on Thursday from Orlando, FL at Universal Studios. Here are the spoilers for the episode of Impact, courtesy of Sir Owen Disney:



– AAA Latin American Champion El Hijo Del Fantasma pinned Jake Crist(w/ Dave Crist) after a Forward Roll. Afterwards Dave jumped Fantasma & Fantasma ended up fighting off both until Sami Callahan ran down with the bat & decked Fantasma. OVE unstrapped the mask of Fantasma and the lights went out leading to Pentagon Jr. running out for the save. He cleared both Crists out & stared down Sami who ran away to the back. Fantasma & Pentagon celebrates afterwards.



– Grado(w/ Katarina) against Eddie Edwards never starts as Eddie canes Grado & threatens Katarina to leave the ring. Eddie had Sami beaten, bloodied & finally gonna kill Sami & end him once & for all but he ruined it! He has everybody fooled. I wanna expose him as a fraud. Tells Tommy Dreamer to get how fat ass down here. Dreamer comes out to be the voice of reason to the insane Edwards. Asks Tommy if he would change anything he did. Tommy says he is a hippocrit. Why won’t you let me end Sami? Dreamer says to move on. Eddie & Alisha hasn’t spoke in a week. Asks Tommy how he knows. Dreamer is threatened by Edwards. Eddie is knocked down. Eddie canes Dreamer & leaves.



– LAX(w/ Eddie Kingston) defeated World Tag Champions Z&E when Andrew Everett was pinned by Ortiz after the Street Sweeper. LAX then celebrated in the crowd with the titles.



– KM out with a mic & says he tried to take Fallah Bahh under his wing. KM is bigger than Impact & they need to rename the company to Kmpact Wrestling. This is all about me. He calls out Fallah one on one. Fallah Bahh pulls out a piece of paper & says bye bye before leaving. KM reads it & it says KM you say you friend bah but you still act bully bah. You still need to grow up bah. You don’t fight I bah. You find standby wrestler bah. Yes or no no no. KM thinks it’s Richard Justice. Here comes Scott Steiner. Scott Steiner defeated KM via the Steiner Recliner.



– Madison Rayne pinned Taya Valkyrie after a Rayne Drop. Madison grabs the mic afterwards saying it’s exciting to come back home to the Impact Zone. I wasn’t gonna be an in ring competitor but moments are meant to be capitalized upon. Madison has created career moments for herself by beating Tessa Blanchard & now Taya Valkyrie. Impact promised me this afternoon if I beat Taya I’d get one more opportunity to make a moment for myself. A moment for her daughter & every one who has supported me. At Slammiversary I will slay the undead bride & become 6 time Knockouts Champion. Laughter is heard from Su Yung but no one is there. Madison leaves to the back.



– Kongo Kong & Jimmy Jacobs come out to distract Brian Cage during his X-Division Title match against Matt Sydal. Kong sends Cage into the ring steps & Cage is counted out. Sydal retains. Jacobs & Kong celebrate with Sydal. We have a new group.



– Dezmond Xavier pinned Petey Williams after a Jocay-le. Afterwards they showed sportsmanship and shook hands. Fantastic match.



– In a No DQ Match, Tessa Blanchard defeated Keira Hogan after a Full Nelson spun into a face buster on an open chair.



– Pentagon Jr. & El Hijo Del Fantasma defeated OVE(w/ Sami Callahan) when Pentagon pinned Jake Crist after a Pentagon Driver. Afterwards Sami attacked Pentagon with the bat & hit Fantasma for good measure. Pentagon went to snap Jake’s arm but was hit by the bat from Sami. Sami beat Pentagon & threatened to unmask him. Fantasma made a delayed save with a chair chasing OVE up the ramp. They ripped Pentagon’s mask slightly but couldn’t get the job done.