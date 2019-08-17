Spoilers: Impact Wrestling Taping Results From 8/16/19 In Mexico

Here are the Impact Wrestling spoilers from the 8/16/19 TV tapings in Mexico City courtesy of PWInsider.com:

– Moose beat Cousin Jake.

– Faby Apache beat Alisha Edwards.

– Tessa Blanchard, Tommy Dreamer, RVD, and Rhino beat Sami Callihan, Jake Crist, Dave Crist, and Mad Man Fulton.

– Willie Mack and Rich Swann beat LAX. After the match, the locker room came out and there was a send off celebration for LAX.

– Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie beat Big Mami. Post-match,Tenille Dashwood ran in and went after Valkyrie and John E. Bravo.

– Michael Elgin beat Dinastia.

– Jessicka Havok beat Su Yung in a No DQ Match.

– Mahabali Shera beat Cody Deaner.

– Ace Austin beat Eddie Edwards by DQ when Edwards used a chair.

– Jordynne Grace and Chik Tormenta vs. Keira Hogan and Vanilla Vargas turned into a 6-man tag team match when Madison Rayne and Rosemary got involved.

– Rosemary, Jordynne Grace, and Chik Tormenta beat Madison Rayne, Keira Hogan, and Vanilla Vargas.

– Zachary Wentz, Dezmond Xavier, and Trey Miguel beat Australian Suicide, Toxin, and Arez.

– TJP beat Golden Magic.

– Dr. Wagner Jr. beat Texano Jr.