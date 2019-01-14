Spoilers: Impact Wrestling Taping Results From 1/12/19 (Includes Title Change)

Here are the Impact Wrestling television spoilers from Friday night in Mexico City:

* X-Division Champion Rich Swann defeated El Hijo del Vikingo in a non-title match. After the match oVe confront Swann. Callihan offered Swann to join oVe, but he rejected the invitation.

* Kiera Hogan (w/Jordynne Grace) defeated “Dark” Allie (w/Su Yung).

* Trey Miguel (w/The Rascalz) defeated Rohit Raju (w/Raj Singh and Gama Singh).

* Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie defeated Tessa Blanchard in a street fight to retain.

* Willie Mack defeated Ethan Page.

* Impact Champion Johnny Impact defeated Moose, Killer Kross, and Brian Cage in a four-way match to retain.

* Psycho Clown defeated Fallah Bahh.

* Sami Callihan defeated Puma King.

* Eli Drake and Eddie Edwards defeated The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz).

* Lucha Brothers (Pentagon and Fenix) defeated LAX (w/Konnan) to become the new Impact World Tag Team Champions. After the match all the babyfaces came out to celebrate.