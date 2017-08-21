SPOILERS: Matches Likely For GFW Bound For Glory

Coming out of Sunday’s GFW Impact tapings, the following matches look to be in the works for the GFW Bound For Glory pay-per-view, which takes place on November 5th from Orlando. We should have a better idea of the full card once this week’s tapings wrap.

GFW World Heavyweight Title Match

Johnny Impact vs. Eli Drake

GFW Knockouts Match

Gail Kim vs. Taryn Terrell vs. Allie vs. Sienna

GFW X Division Title Match

Matt Sydal vs. Sonjay Dutt vs. Petey Williams vs. Trevor Lee (others may be added)

Monster’s Ball

Grado vs. Abyss

James Storm and Impact Grand Champion Ethan Carter III vs. Texano and Fantasma