Impact Wrestling will hold their Redemption pay-per-view event on April 22nd, 2018 in Orlando, Florida. The event will air on traditional PPV outlets and the FITE TV app. Here are the confirmed matches thus far for the event:

– Impact Wrestling Champion Austin Aries vs. Alberto el Patron.

– X-Division Champion Matt Sydal vs. Petey Williams.

– Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions LAX vs. Eli Drake & Scott Steiner.

– House of Hardcore Match: OVE vs. Tommy Dreamer, Eddie Edwards & Moose