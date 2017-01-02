SPOILERS* NXT Tapings From Tonight At Full Sail University

Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT spoilers from tonight’s tapings at Full Sail University:

February 8th Episode:

* Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain defeated The Bollywood Boyz. After the match, Nikki Cross calls NXT Women’s Champion Asuka out while Eric Young cuts a promo on his Takeover win over Tye Dillinger. EY says Dillinger belongs to SAnitY now

* Liv Morgan defeated Billie Kay

* Tye Dillinger is backstage. He refuses to join SAnitY but gets attacked and beat around. They fight to the ring and Tye gets triple teamed until Roderick Strong and No Way Jose make the save

* Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder defeated Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight. After the match, The Revival cuts a promo and challenges NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain for the “Takeover: Orlando” event. The Authors come out and The Revival leaves. Paul Ellering hypes them up but The Revival come back and attack them from behind

* NXT Champion Bobby Roode comes out for his glorious championship celebration. He says Shinsuke Nakamura dominated the world until he met Bobby Roode. It’s no longer we are NXT, it’s my NXT – Bobby Roode’s NXT

February 15th Episode:

* Eric Young, Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe defeated Roderick Strong, No Way Jose and Tye Dillinger

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain defeated enhancement talents

* Peyton Royce and Billie Kay defeated Liv Morgan and Ember Moon

* Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa come out to talk about losing the NXT Tag Team Titles. They want a rematch. Ellering comes out with the champs and announces that they will get the rematch in two weeks. The Revival attacks DIY with cheap shots

* WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate retained over Trent Seven

February 22nd Episode:

* Peyton Royce defeated Ember Moon and Liv Morgan in a Triple Threat to become the new #1 contender

* Pete Dunne defeated Mark Andrews

* NXT Champion Bobby Roode defeated No Way Jose after the match. Roode attacks Jose after the match but Kassius Ohno makes the save. They trade words and get ready to have a match but Roode hits him with a cheap shot. Ohno comes back and sends Roode retreating

* Patrick Clark defeated Sean Maluta

* Kassius Ohno comes back and calls Bobby Roode to the ring to finish what they started. Roode sneak attacks from the crowd

* NXT Women’s Champion Asuka retained over Peyton Royce. Billie Kay joined in for the double team after the match but Ember Moon made the save. The show ended with Asuka and Ember facing off in the middle of the ring while Asuka raised the title