Spoilers On House Of Horrors Match At Tonight’s WWE Payback

The layout of the House of Horrors match between Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt at tonight’s WWE Payback PPV event has been revealed. Pwinsider.com reports that it will be a mix of live at the building and already recorded footage.

The first part of the match will take place in an actual house that will last for ten minutes, which includes Orton arriving in a limousine to the home. They will fight in several rooms of the house including one that has dolls hanging from the ceiling. Wyatt will trap Orton in the kitchen then hijack the limousine, which will lead to the finish of the match in the arena.