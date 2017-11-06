Spoilers On Team RAW At WWE Survivor Series

We noted earlier that Roman Reigns’ WWE status for Survivor Series was up in the air as he was still out of action due to the viral infection that was going around the locker room. The feeling was that Reigns would be rushing back too soon to make the November 19th pay-per-view. We also noted that the back-up plan for Team RAW in the men’s 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match was for Jason Jordan to replace Reigns, playing off the idea of Team Captain Kurt Angle teaming with his “son” for the first time ever.

It looks like Reigns is off the Survivor Series pay-per-view as Angle announced at tonight’s RAW tapings in Manchester that Jordan is officially on the men’s Team RAW.

As noted, Jordan and Angle are set to team with Finn Balor, Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman to face SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon, Bobby Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura, Randy Orton and AJ Styles or Rusev.

As seen below in this fan clip, the arena booed Angle’s announcement when it was made: