Coming off this week’s NXT TV tapings, here is what appears to be the final card for NXT Takeover: New York:

NXT Title (2-out-of-3 falls for the vacant Title)

Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole

NXT Women’s Title

Shayna Bazler (c) vs. Io Shirai vs. Kairi Sane vs. Biana Belair

NXT North American Title

Velveteen Dream (c) vs. Matt Riddle

NXT Tag Team Title

War Raiders (c) vs. Aleister Black and Ricochet

NXT UK Title

Pete Dunne (c) vs. WALTER