Spoilers: Results From AroLucha Taping Featuring Rey Mysterio

The following results are from the AroLucha taping that took place on December 10th, 2017 at the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee.



Rey Mysterio came out to the ring after footage was shown from earlier in the day of him being attacked by John Hennigan and Rush. Rey said that he is going to get his revenge tonight and that one of them are going to be hit with a 619. Hennigan and Rush came to the ring, with Mysterio grabbing Hennigan’s glasses and smashing them before being attacked, which led to Penta El 0M coming out to make the save.

Singles Match

Willie McClinton defeated Mr. 450.

Singles Match

Mascarita Sagrada defeated Demus 3:16.

In Ring Segment

Reby Hardy came to the ring and cut a heel promo, with the idea that she is a power-hungry business woman overseeing the AroLucha Women’s Division.

Tag Team Match

Lacey Lane & Keyra defeated Vanilla Vargas & Taya Valkyrie.

Singles Match

James Storm defeated Trey Miguel.

Singles Match

Sammy Guevara defeated MVP via disqualification.

6 Man Tag Team Match

Shane Helms, Jack Edwards & Maximo defeated La Mascara, Garza Jr & Daga.

Tag Team Match

Rey Mysterio & Penta El 0M defeated John Hennigan & Rush