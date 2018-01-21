Spoilers: Ring Of Honor Taping Results From 1/20/18

Ring of Honor held a TV taping on Saturday night in Nashville, Tennessee at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium and here are the results, courtesy of PWPonderings:

Episode One

1. The Motor City Machine Guns fought Best Friends to a no-contest. The Briscoe Brothers interfered to end the match. They attacked and laid out the MCMG on a steel chair.

2. Marty Scurll over Shane Taylor. Marty threw powder in his eyes of Taylor and then won by roll up. Afterwards, Scurll challenged Punishment Martinez for the ROH Title it he beats Dalton Castle later in the taping. Martinez chokeslamed him to end the segment.

3. Cheeseburger beat Josh Woods, Caprice Coleman, and Jonathan Gresham to earn a future shot at the ROH TV Championship. Cheeseburger won after a good 10 minute match with a dive from the turnbuckle.

Episode Two

1. “Beer City Brew” Beer City Bruiser and Brian Milonas (w/ Silas Young) fought Coast 2 Coast- to a DQ. Kenny King interrupted and the match was restarted as a six-man tag.

2. Kenny King and Coast 2 Coast beat Silas Young, Beer City Bruiser, and Brian Milonas. Good back and forth action. King pinned Young to pick up the win for him and Coast 2 Coast.

3. Mandy Leon beat Madison Rayne in a Women of Honor Title tournament match. Leon won via pinfall.

Cody beat Matt Taven (w/TK O’Ryan, Vinny Marseglia). Cody beat Taven with a roll up. Afterward, The Kingdom attacked Cody.

Episode Three

1. “Gatekeeper” Kelly Klein beat “Bonesaw” Jessie Brooks in a Women of Honor Title tournament match. Good action and a pretty competitive match. It incorporated the outside area quite a bit as well in addition to a few belly to back suplexes. Kline won via pinfall to advance in the tournament.

2. Dalton Castle (w/The Boys) defeated Punishment Martinez to retain the ROH Championship. High paced and hard hitting braw. Castle landed a Suicide dive and Martinez also landed an apron powerbomb that was brutal. Martinez controlled a good portion of the match and was able to fend off a lot of Dalton’s comeback attempts. There was a crazy spot where Dalton was being fanned off by The Boys when Martinez leaped over the ropes and onto the floor. He can move for a bigger guy! Dalton won out of nowhere with a small package pin. The match delivered and held the crowd’s interest.

Post match, Punishment Martinez attacked The Boys. One took a chokeslam on the apron while the other took the apron powerbomb. Martinez headed back up the ramp and stopped. He walked over and starred at Marty Scurll, who was on commentary, and finally headed on to the back.

Dalton cut a promo after the match saying that Martinez lived up to his name, but there was no way in hell he was leaving with the title because he worked for far too long to get it. He said he is as good as it gets and he is the ROH Champion now and forever. Anyone who faces him is in a world of trouble and he will prove it night after night that he deserves it. He says he has chosen Jay Lethal as the next challenger for the ROH Championship.

Episode Four

1. Brandi Rhodes defeated Karen Q in a Women of Honor Title tournament match. Karen Q attacked Brandi right out of the gate. Decent back and forth with Brandi faking a foot injury to lure Karen Q in and connect with the small package for the pinfall. Karen sold being upset after the match and tore up the streamers that had been thrown into the ring. She grabbed a steel chair and smacked it over the ringside area before heading back up the ramp.

2. Jay Lethal beat Flip Gordon. Jay lethal won a 15 minute match with the Lethal Injection. After the match, Colt Cabana announced that at the 16th anniversary show it will be Jay Lethal vs Dalton Castle for the ROH Championship. Marty Scurll interrupted and said he wants to face Lethal if he beats Castle for the ROH Championship.

3. “The Hung Bucks” Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Adam Page defeated “So Cal Uncensored” Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, and Scorpio Sky to retain the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles. Awesome match! Great back and forth action. So Cal Unscensored won when the ref got distracted and pinned one of the Bucks. The crowd chanted bullshit. Bully Ray comes out to a massive pop and says that ever since Final Battle he’s been to every ROH show and he’s watched every match. He said people haven’t been following the rules and have been attacking referees. He said he is restoring order in the company. He will now be an enforcer for ROH. He said he is going to enforce the Code of Honor. He officially restarted the match, which started with a double super kick. The Bucks pick up the win with the Meltzer Driver to officially retain the titles.

After the match, they filmed a segment for Being The Elite. Marty Scurll sang, “Man, I feel like a woman” in a funny end to the show.