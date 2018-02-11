Spoilers: Ring Of Honor Taping Results From 2/10/18

Ring of Honor held a TV taping on Saturday night in Atlanta, Georgia at the Center Stage and here are the results, courtesy of PWPonderings:

Sal Rinauro & J Rocc def Ghost & Chad Skywalker in a Future of Honor match



Battle Royal with the final two competing in a singles match for a TV title shot

– Travis Gordon, QT Marshall, Shane Taylor and Caprice Coleman are the final four

– Travis Gordon and Shane Taylor are the final two, and will have a singles later tonight



Young Bucks def SoCal Uncensored (Kaz & Scorpio Sky) by pinning Sky after a Meltzer driver

– Daniels attacks after the match. Adam Page makes the save.



Kenny King def Silas Young to win the ROH TV Title



The Briscoes def Best Friends

– MCMG attack The Briscoes post match.



Adam Page def Christopher Daniels. Shane Taylor attacks Page after the match.



Punisher Martinez/Marty Scurll and Jay Lethal/Dalton Castle announced for the Anniversary Show



Jay Lethal & Dalton Castle def Punisher Martinez & Marty Scurll after Scurll accidentally throws powder in the eyes of Martinez. Lethal pins Scurll after the lethal injection

Josh Woods def Gladiator Jeremiah in a Honor Club exclusive match



first round of the Women of Honor title tournament

Tenille Dashwood def Stacy Shadows



Beer City Bruiser & Kingpin def Brian Nova & Eli Isom



Travis Gordon def Shane Taylor in a #1 contender’s match for the TV title

– Sky attacks Gordon post and The Bucks run him off. Flip rejects The Bucks handshake



Coast To Coast def The Dawgs

– Kingpin & BCB, who were on commentary, attack them after the match



The Bullet Club def Bad Influence & The Kingdom in ten man tag when Cody pins Vinny

– The Kingdom and SoCal Uncensored brawl after the match

– Cody says The BC is fine, one of The Bucks says it’s only fine with Kenny Omega. Scurll and The Bucks leave