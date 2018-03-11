Spoilers: ROH Taping Results From 3/11/2017

Ring of Honor held a TV taping on Saturday night in Las Vegas, Nevada Sam’s Town Hotel and Gambling Hall and here are the results, courtesy of ROHWorld.com:

Episode One

– Kelly Klein defeated Mandy Leon in a Women of Honor Title Tournament match.

– Kenny King and Silas Young brawled at ringside. It was announced that they will meet in a Last Man Standing match at Supercard of Honor.

– Hangman Page and Marty Scurll defeated The Boys.

– Flip Gordon defeated Scorpio Sky. The Young Bucks saved Gordon from SoCal Uncensored. Gordon and The Bucks hugged.

Episode Two

– Bully Ray announced SoCal Uncensored vs. The Young Bucks and Flip Gordon in a ladder match for SuperCard of Honor.

– Sumie Sakai defeated Kagetsu in a Women of Honor Title Tournament match.

– The Briscoes defeated Kenny King and Dalton Castle.

– Cheeseburger and Kikutaro fought to a no contest when The Dawgs interfered.

– Mayu Iwatani beat Deonna Purrazzo in a Women of Honor Title Tournament match.

– Cody and Kenny Omega took part in a verbal exchange. They brawled and were pulled apart by Bullet Club. Cody shoved Matt Jackson into Omega and ran off. Omega and the Bucks teased fighting.

Episode Three

– Punishment Martinez defeated Shane Taylor.

– Jay Lethal defeated Caprice Coleman.

– Matt Taven defeated Christopher Daniels and Cody in a three-way. Cody was accompanied by Bernard the Business Bear. Taven stole the pin from Cody to win the match.

Episode Four

– Hiromu Takahashi defeated Frankie Kazarian.

– The Young Bucks defeated Coast 2 Coast, Beer City Bruiser and Brian Milonas, The Dawgs, Motor City Machine Guns, and The Kingdom in a gauntlet match.