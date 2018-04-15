Spoilers: ROH Taping Results From 4/14/2018

The following are the results from the ROH Steel City Excellence event in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at the Stage AE, courtesy of Pro Wrestling Net:

-Chuckie T defeated Josh Woods via pinfall.

-Bully Ray came out and cut a heel promo, basically just reiterated what he said at Supercard of Honor. He called out Joe Koff at the end of it. Received a mixed reaction.

– Coast to Coast defeated Beer City Bruiser and Brian Milonas.

– Sumie Sakai defeated Stella Gray via pinfall to retain the Women of Honor Title.

– Silas Young defeated Flip Gordon via pinfall to retain the ROH TV Title.

– Jonathan Gresham defeated Will Ferrara via pinfall. After the match, Rhett Titus came in to beat down Gresham and the MCMG made the save of their old Search and Destroy partner.

– Shane Taylor defeated Ryan Nova via TKO.

-The Kingdom defeated Dalton Castle and The Boys via pinfall.

– Tenille Dashwood came out to cut a promo, received a strong pop from the crowd. Said she was disappointed in herself for not winning the WOH tournament and is on a mission to win the WOH Title, lead the division, and help continue the women’s wrestling revolution. She ended by saying she’s found a home in ROH.

-The Young Bucks defeated The Briscoes via DQ. The Briscoes retain the ROH Tag Titles.

-Jenny Rose defeated Brandi Rhodes via pinfall.

– Jay Lethal defeated Punishment Martinez via pinfall.

– Kelly Klein defeated Madison Rayne via pinfall.

– A match between a local guy and a jobber ended with Bully Ray interfering and beating them both up. Bully started cutting another heel promo when Cheeseburger showed up to big pop. Cheeseburger got in Bully’s face and called him a “piece of shit,” which earned him chokeslam from Bully. Joe Koff came out and fired Bully as the “enforcer,” and Bully countered by saying he is coming out of retirement.

– The Motor City Machine Guns defeated The Dawgs via pinfall.

– Cody, Marty Scurll and Hangman Page defeated “SoCal Uncensored” Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, and Scorpio Sky in a non-title match via pinfall.