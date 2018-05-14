Spoilers: ROH Taping Results From 5/13/2018

The following are the spoilers from the ROH TV on Sunday night in Chicago, Illinois at the Odeum Center, courtesy of PWPonderings:



Match #1: Karen Q def. Tenille Dashwood



Match #2: Jushin Liger & Cheeseburger def. The Dawgs (Rhett Titus & Will Ferrara) via pinfall



Match #3: Sumie Sakai def. Jenny Rose to retain the WOH Championship



Match #4: The Briscoe Brothers def. Roppongi 3K via pinfall to retain the ROH World Tag Team Championships



Match #5: Silas Young def. Austin Aries via DQ to retain the ROH TV Championship

– Austin Aries just pinned Silas Young after Kenny King attacked Silas with the ROH TV Title! The referee reversed his decision post match after learning of Kong’s involvement. Silas retains. Crowd was NOT happy.



Cody comes to the ring and puts over his accomplishments and how he’ll win the ROH World Championship back. Marty Scurll comes out to confront him saying he’ll go through him to win the ROH World Championship if he has to. Scurll offers a handshake before teasing he’ll break Cody’s fingers and then leaving the ring.



Bully Ray comes out to clear the air with Flip Gordon saying that he has an immense amount of respect for the men in the United States armed services.

They salute one another and then… Bully kicks him in the breadbasket and calls him, “a stupid young boy.” Huge boos.



Match #7: Kelly Klein def. Deonna Purrazzo via submission



Match #8: SoCal Uncensored (Scorpio Sky, Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian) def. The Kingdom (Matt Taven, TK O’Ryan and Vinny Marseglia) via DQ but The Kingdom retains the ROH 6-Man Championships



Match #9: Kenny King def. Chuckie T via pinfall



Match #10: Shane Taylor def. Josh Woods via pinfall



Dalton Castle joins the commentary team for the main event.



Match #11: Bullet Club def. Los Ingobernables de Japon via pinfall