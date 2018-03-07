SPOILERS: Several Matches Set For NXT TakeOver: New Orleans

WWE held NXT TV tapings on Wednesday night in Winter Park, FL at the Full Sail University. At the tapings, it was revealed the following matches would take place at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans:

NXT Championship Match: Andrade Cien Almas (c) vs Aleister Black

NXT Women’s Championship Match: Ember Moon (c) vs Shayna Baszler

NXT Tag Team Championship And Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Winners: Roderick Strong & WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne vs. The Authors of Pain vs. The Undisputed Era

NXT North American Championship Ladder Match: EC3 vs Killian Dain vs Lars Sullivan vs Adam Cole vs Velveteen Dream vs Ricochet

The NXT TakeOver: New Orleans event takes place on Saturday, April 7, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana at the Smoothie King Center and will air on the WWE Network.