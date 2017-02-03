SPOILERS: TNA Impact Tapings For March 16 & 23 (Partial)
Thanks to Tara for the following TNA Impact Wrestling spoilers from tonight’s tapings in Orlando. These should air on March 16th and March 23rd.
March 16th Episode:
* Eli Drake vs. Moose never happens as Cody Rhodes attacks Moose and lays him out backstage
March 23rd Episode:
* Moose retained the Impact Grand Title over Cody Rhodes via split decision
Xplosion Tapings:
* Trevor Lee defeated Caleb Konley, Marshe Rockett, Idris Abraham, DJZ and Andrew Everett in a match for Xplosion
* Angelina Love defeated Angel Rose in a match for Xplosion