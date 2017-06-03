Spoilers: TNA Impact Wrestling Taping Results For 3/23/2017 and 3/30/2017

Below are spoilers from Saturday’s TNA Impact Wrestling tapings in Orlando. These should air on March 23rd and March 30th.

* Karen Jarrett announced that Maria Kanellis is gone as she had a nervous breakdown after Laurel Van Ness’ wedding. Karen calls Sienna to the ring and accuses her of being a bully. Sienna knocks Karen and Karen demands an apology, or else. Kevin Matthews debuts as a relative of Sienna. He threatens Jarrett but out comes Braxton Sutter to set up a match for later

* Lauren Van Ness defeated MJ. Van Ness was still drunk and wearing her wedding dress

* Andrew Everett defeated DJZ

* Jeremy Borash interviews TNA Knockouts Champion Rosemary but ODB interrupts and challenges her, leading to other Knockouts coming out and brawling

* Ethan Carter III but James Storm interrupts. Storm is back to using his “Cowboy” theme and look. Storm promises to win the World Heavyweight Title again

* Kevin Matthews defeated Braxton Sutter

* LAX defeated The Decay, Reno Scum and Garza Jr. & Laredo Kid to win the vacant TNA Tag Team Champions

* Eli Drake defeated Caleb Konley

* Bruce Prichard announces that the Jeremy Borash vs. Josh Mathews issues must stop and they can put together a team to face off next week

* ODB becomes the new #1 contender to Rosemary by winning a Gauntlet match

* James Storm cuts a promo on winning the World Heavyweight Title when Bram and Eddie Kingston interrupt, accusing Storm of ruining The DCC. Storm spits beer in their faces and leaves them laying with a Last Call

* Andrew Everett defeated Suicide and Marshe Rockett

* Davey Richards defeated Eddie Edwards in a Last Man Standing match

* Reno Scum defeated Kingston and Bram in a match taped for Xplosion