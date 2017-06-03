Spoilers: TNA Impact Wrestling Taping Results For 4/6/2017 and 4/13/2017

Below are spoilers from Sunday’s TNA Impact Wrestling tapings in Orlando. These should air on April 6th and April 13th.

– The Josh-JB match will be a 4 on 4 & if Josh doesn’t win he will leave the Impact announce table. JB & Josh argue again after JB announces an Autograph Party for after the show which Josh cancels. Chris Adonis comes down & gets up in Josh’s face.

– Jon Bolen VS. Alberto El Patron. Patron hits the Tree of Woe Double Stomp & wins in quick fashion. Patron calls out Lashley afterwards but he doesn’t answer.

– The JB & Josh Draft. He’s calling it an 8 person tag match so it could include Knockouts as well. If Josh wins he proves his team is the best, if he loses he will leave & he isn’t lying. Bruce Pritchard comes out & it’s now a Something To Wrestle segment. Coin toss makes Josh pick the first person for his team. He selects Lashley. Josh’s Team wears his Goat shirt. JB selects Alberto El Patron. Josh picks The Chesterfield Plague Bram. JB picks off the roster & selects Chris Adonis. Josh picks The Namer of Dummies Eli Drake. Tyrus comes out & Pritchard gets up in his face. Tyrus is the last member & the team attacks 4 on 1. The final team member of JB’s is Matt Morgan. Matt Morgan comes out & cleans house until the numbers game catches up to him. The final team member is Magnus & the teams brawl until Josh’s team is cleared from the ring.

– Reno Scum VS. Garza Jr. & Laredo Kid VS. Decay. Reno win with the double team curb stomp & double Stomp.

– Something To Wrestle with Bruce Pritchard to announce Lashley’s # 1 contender. The fan vote is in & the winner is Cowboy James Storm. Storm’s music & video plays but is quickly cut off by EC3. Ethan says read it again, Bruce again says James Storm. He says the system is rigged. Bruce says the decision should be in the hands of the people. No We Didn’t chants ring out. Bruce gives a suggestion, Ethan needs to look in the mirror & ask yourself what happened to EC3. Then ask about the loss to Patron & how you lost. You didn’t just lose, you tapped out. Did I tap out in a match or did I tap out on myself? Ethan thanks Bruce. He’s setting up a possible turn as he said he’d do what it takes to prove what he’s made of. When they return in April, Lashley will face Cowboy James Storm.

– Laurel promised revenge on Braxton & Allie for Braxton leaving her at the altar.

– KM & Sienna VS. Braxton Sutter & Allie. Allie off the middle caught by Sienna. She trips over KM on the mat for the pin. Kongo Kong comes out to the ring. Braxton gets decimated with a Samoan Drop. Kong hits the cannonball on the corner & Sienna tells him to leave. Drunk Laurel from the back. Allie gets hit with the AK-47 & laid out as Laurel pounds away on Allie. Sienna has to pull Laurel off & tells her to hold yourself together. KM, Kongo Kong, Laurel & Sienna leave as Braxton checks on Allie in the ring.

– Andrew Everett VS. Marshe Rockett VS. Suicide VS. Gregory Shane Helms. Yes Helms is working this match. He has knee pads on & Trevor Lee is ringside. Lee tries to get involved early & Brian Stifler tosses him. Everett hit the Shooting Star Press on Rockett for the win. Kudos to Helms who bumped a bit in this match. Lee runs out at the end & they double team Everett. Everett hits a Rana on Lee & Helms powders.

– Davey Richards(w/ Angelina Love) VS. DJZ. Davey hits the Pop Up Kick into an Ankle Lock to get the win. Eddie Edwards runs out but is stopped by a lot of security. Eddie breaks free & he brawls with Davey momentarily until security separates them yet again.

– Patron/Morgan/Magnus/Adonis VS. Lashley/Bram/Drake/Tyrus. True to their word, every member of Josh’s Team is wearing the Goat shirt. Morgan hit the Carbon Footprint then Magnus hit the Top Rope Elbow to get the win for JB. The baby face locker room comes out to celebrate. Patron gets everyone to chant Na Na Na Hey Hey Hey Goodbye to Josh. This place is electric right now.