Spoilers: Updated Card For NXT Takeover: Chicago

WWE was in Winter Park, FL at Full Sail University on Wednesday night for the NXT TV tapings. Several matches were revealed at those tapings that will take place at NXT TakeOver: Chicago.

The NXT TakeOver: Chicago event takes place on Saturday, June 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois at the Allstate Arena and will air on the WWE Network. Here is the updated card:

– NXT Title Match: Aleister Black © vs. Lars Sullivan

– NXT Women’s Title Match: Nikki Cross vs. Shayna Baszler ©

– NXT Tag Team Title Match: Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly ©

– Street Fight: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano

– Singles Match: Ricochet vs. The Velveteen Dream