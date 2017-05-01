SPOILERS: Updated NXT “Takeover: San Antonio” Card
Published On 01/05/2017 | News
It was announced at tonight’s WWE NXT tapings that Asuka will defend the NXT Women’s Title in a Fatal 4 Way against Nikki Cross, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce at the “Takeover: San Antonio” event on January 28th during Royal Rumble weekend. It was also announced that Eric Young will go up against Tye Dillinger.
Below is the updated Takeover card:
NXT Title Match
Bobby Roode vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
NXT Tag Team Title Match
The Authors of Pain vs. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa
Fatal 4 Way for the NXT Women’s Title
Peyton Royce vs. Nikki Cross vs. Billie Kay vs. Asuka
Eric Young vs. Tye Dillinger