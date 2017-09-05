Spoilers: WWE 205 Live Taping Results For Tonight (5/9/17)

Thanks to Franny Girard, Michael Smith and Ben McCullough for the following WWE 205 Live spoilers from today’s tapings at the O2 Arena in London. These will air tonight on the WWE Network.

* The opening segment saw Austin Aries and Jack Gallagher share a pint of beer for a “gentleman’s toast” between the two. The ring was set up with a red apron cover and the Union Jack. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville interrupted and got a “wanker” chant going after ripping on Aries

* Mustafa Ali defeated Tony Nese in a lengthy match with the inverted 450

* Cedric Alexander will be returning soon

* Akira Tozawa defeated Brian Kendrick with a roll-up. This also went about 10 minutes. Kendrick attacked Tozawa after the match