Spoilers: WWE Main Event Taping Results For 12/11/2017

By
Andrew Ravens
-

WWE taped this week’s edition of Main Event before Raw went live on Monday night. Down are below the spoilers for the show:

— Rhyno defeated Curt Hawkins

— Gran Metalik and Akira Tozawa defeated Jack Gallagher and Brian Kendrick

