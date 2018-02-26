Spoilers: WWE Main Event Taping Results For 2/26/2018

Andrew Ravens
WWE taped this week’s edition of Main Event in Anaheim, CA at the Honda Center before Raw went live on Monday night. Down are below the spoilers for the show:

– Goldust defeated Curt Hawkins

– Akira Tozawa defeated Ariya Daivari

