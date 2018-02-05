Spoilers: WWE Main Event Taping Results For 2/5/2018

By
Andrew Ravens
-

WWE taped this week’s edition of Main Event in Des Moines, IA at the Wells Fargo Arena before Raw went live on Monday night. Down are below the spoilers for the show:

– Goldust pinned Curt Hawkins.

– Kalisto pinned Ariya Daivari.

